G7 ambassadors react to Mindich tapes, recalling Zelensky's reaction and accession to the EU and NATO
The ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7) countries commented on the new operation of anti-corruption agencies "Midas", noting the reaction of the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and emphasizing the importance of such reforms for Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO. This publication appeared in the X mission.
"We welcome president Zelenskyy's willingness to cooperate and support the independent investigation of the NABU/SAPO. We look forward to Ukraine's continued leadership in anti-corruption reforms, which is key to Euro-Atlantic integration," the statement said.
The G7 added that against the backdrop of ongoing Russian attacks, partners continue to support Ukraine's energy sustainability.
The mission of the G7 ambassadors includes diplomatic representatives of the Group's member states (the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, France, and Japan), as well as the European Union's Ambassador Katarina Mathernova.
On the day of Operation Midas, November 10, in his first reaction, Zelenskyy performed for the inevitability of punishment for corrupt officials.
Two days later, he supported dismissal of minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk and her predecessor in office, now the minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko, and also announced sanctions against two defendants in the case – Timur Mindich and Alexander Zuckerman. The restrictions were introduced the next day.
- At the same time, the president claimed that he had not spoken to his former business partner and friend Mindich since an anti-corruption investigation was announced.
- Earlier, at one of the court hearings the SAPO prosecutor, claiming Mindich's influence, cited a recording of one of the defendants' dialogues, in which president Zelenskyy called Halushchenko. Mindich claimed that the call took place after his text message to the head of state – full conversation here.
- On November 15, the president and the government determined the procedure for renewing the leadership of major state-owned energy companies after Operation Midas.
Comments (0)