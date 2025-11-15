G7 ambassadors react to Mindich tapes, recalling Zelensky's reaction and accession to the EU and NATO

The G7 welcomed the President's readiness to cooperate and support the independent investigation of NABU and SAPO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: NECATI SAVAS / EPA)

The ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7) countries commented on the new operation of anti-corruption agencies "Midas", noting the reaction of the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and emphasizing the importance of such reforms for Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO. This publication appeared in the X mission.

"We welcome president Zelenskyy's willingness to cooperate and support the independent investigation of the NABU/SAPO. We look forward to Ukraine's continued leadership in anti-corruption reforms, which is key to Euro-Atlantic integration," the statement said.

The G7 added that against the backdrop of ongoing Russian attacks, partners continue to support Ukraine's energy sustainability.

The mission of the G7 ambassadors includes diplomatic representatives of the Group's member states (the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, France, and Japan), as well as the European Union's Ambassador Katarina Mathernova. The G7 countries are Ukraine's main financial donors, on whom a significant portion of the state budget depends. Only within the framework of the initiative Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) they pledged to provide Ukraine with $50 billion in 2025-2026.The mission of the G7 ambassadors includes diplomatic representatives of the Group's member states (the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, France, and Japan), as well as the European Union's Ambassador Katarina Mathernova.

On the day of Operation Midas, November 10, in his first reaction, Zelenskyy performed for the inevitability of punishment for corrupt officials.

Two days later, he supported dismissal of minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk and her predecessor in office, now the minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko, and also announced sanctions against two defendants in the case – Timur Mindich and Alexander Zuckerman. The restrictions were introduced the next day.