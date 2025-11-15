The attack on Kyiv on November 14. The widow of the first victim of the Chernobyl disaster dies in hospital

A Russian "shahed" hit a house where former Chornobyl NPP workers and their families lived

Natalia Khodemchuk (Photo: State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management)

The seventh victim of the Russian shelling of Kyiv on November 14 was the widow of the first employee of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant killed in the 1986 accident, Valeriy Khodemchuk, Natalia. About this reported State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management.

The woman died on the night of November 15, not surviving the severe consequences of a "shahed" strike on a residential building in Troyeschyna. She was 73 years old.

The SAUEZM clarified that during Russia's massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv on the night of November 14, a "shahed" hit a house where former Chornobyl NPP workers and their families lived.

Natalia Khodemchuk, the widow of Valeriy Khodemchuk, a Chornobyl NPP employee and the first victim of the 1986 accident, also lived here. His body was never found.

During the Russian attack on November 14, the woman sustained burns to 45% of her body and was hospitalized in a burn center.

