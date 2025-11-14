Zelensky dismisses Hrynchuk and Galushchenko from the NSDC – decree

The Presidential Decree on changes in the NSDC comes into force from the date of its publication

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy removed former ministers Herman Halushchenko and Svitlana Hrynchuk. from the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, according to a decree published on November 14 on the website of the President's Office.

"In partial amendment of Article 1 of the Decree of the President of Ukraine of July 19, 2025 No. 501/2025 "On the Composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine", H. Halushchenko and S. Hrynchuk shall be removed from the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the document says.

The Decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

on November 12, President called for the resignation of Halushchenko and Hrynchuk amid the National Anti-Corruption Bureau's investigation into a large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector called Midas. According to him, the former and current energy ministers cannot remain in office due to the circumstances that have emerged

On the same day, Energy Minister Hrynchuk and Justice Minister Galushchenko resigned .