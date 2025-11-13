Two defendants in the Mindich tapes were released on bail

After posting multimillion-dollar bail, Energoatom suspects in the corruption case will remain subject to procedural obligations

Illustrative photo: HACC

The High Anti-Corruption Court has granted bail to two defendants in the Operation Midas corruption case in the energy sector, as confirmed to LIGA.net by agency spokesperson Olesya Chemerys.

According to open data, these are Lesya Ustymenko and Lyudmyla Zorina.

UAH 25 million and UAH 12 million were paid to the defendants, respectively.

At the same time, the suspects remain subject to procedural obligations, including wearing an electronic bracelet and a ban on traveling outside Kyiv and the region without permission.

The investigation claims that these defendants belonged to the company's illegal "back office" Energoatom.

Meanwhile, Zorina's lawyer reported Suspilne reported that she is currently in a pre-trial detention center and will be released on November 14.

Earlier, on the morning of the 13th, the woman's defense lawyer claimed that at that time there was no money to pay bail. Then prosecutors asked to set bail at UAH 15,140,000.