Belgorod complained about a missile attack. Electricity problems in the city again

The city may have been re-attacked by Luch thermal power plant missiles after the October 5 strike, but local authorities remain silent

Attack on Belgorod (Photo: occupiers' resources)

On the afternoon of October 6, power outages occurred again in the Russian city of Belgorod. According to preliminary data, the Luch thermal power plant was attacked, but local authorities are silent about it.

The governor of Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that the regional center had allegedly suffered a missile strike, which caused "problems with electricity in a number of streets." The consequences are allegedly being clarified, but he kept silent on the possibility that a power substation may have been attacked .

Meanwhile, the Russian anti-Kremlin telegram channel Astra reported that the Luch substation, or rather one of its power units, had been attacked again. Black smoke was seen in the area. AKA was attacked on the evening of October 5.

Residents of the Belgorod region complain that there is a partial power outage in the Rokytiansky and Borisovsky districts, as well as in the Yakovlevsky district. In Belgorod itself, people also complain about power outages and traffic lights not working. As of the morning of October 6, 5400 subscribers were without power as a result of the attacks.