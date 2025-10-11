No more emergency power outages in regions affected by massive Russian attack – Ministry of Energy

Power engineers continued to restore equipment damaged by the occupiers, but no emergency shutdowns are applied, the government said

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

On October 11, the day after of a massive Russian attack, in all affected regions are no longer applied emergency shutdowns of electricity. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy in its morning and afternoon reports.

"Currently, no emergency blackouts are applied in all regions affected by the shelling. In the city of Kyiv, power engineers have restored electricity to more than 800,000 families. There are localized accidents. Power engineers continue to work on spot applications," the agency wrote about the state of the power system as of 10:00.

According to the Ministry of Energy, at 12:30 p.m., the restoration of equipment damaged by the occupiers continued in the regions affected by the massive attack, but emergency shutdowns were not applied.

"In the Chernihiv region, the liquidation of the consequences of previous Russian strikes on power facilities continues. Local regional power distribution companies are forced to apply two rounds of hourly blackouts," the statement said.

The ministry added that power engineers managed to connect most consumers in Odesa region who were cut off from power due to the nighttime shelling by Russia: "240,000 families have electricity again. Emergency restoration works in the region continue."

At the same time, the Ministry of Energy wrote in the morning that electricity consumption remained high.

"The reason is the persistence of cloudy weather throughout Ukraine. This leads to low efficiency of domestic solar power plants and a corresponding increase in energy consumption from the general grid," the agency explained.

According to him, given the weather conditions on October 11, there is still a need to conserve electricity.

Consumers were asked not to turn on several powerful appliances at the same time from 16:00 to 22:00.

"Attention: The situation in the power system may change. Follow the messages on the websites and official social media pages of your distribution system operator (oblenergo)," the Ministry summarized.