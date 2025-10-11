Russia kills a power engineer in Chernihiv region with a drone. Several more people were wounded

Photo: facebook.com/permalink

In the Chernihiv region, Russians attacked the vehicles of Chernihivoblenergo JSC with drones. The attack resulted in a death and injuries, reported oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi district military administration.

According to him, on October 10, at about 22:20, near the village of Zhadove, Semenivka community, vehicles of Chernihivoblenergo JSC were attacked by attack drones.

One person was killed in the attack and several others were injured. The victims were taken to a medical facility where they are being provided with all necessary medical care.

The incident also damaged two vehicles used to maintain the energy infrastructure.