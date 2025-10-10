Zelenskyy: There are 203 key objects in Ukraine that need to be protected by air defense

President wants partners to support more with actions, less with words

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine lacks air defense systems, as it needs to protect at least 203 key critical infrastructure facilities. This was announced at a briefing by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports the correspondent of LIGA.net.

"Without unnecessary details, so as not to prepare the enemy. Today I am looking at Stavka, 203 key objects of Ukraine that we need to protect with air defense," Zelensky said.

He clarified that he would not tell how many systems there are in Ukraine and what has been done in this area.

"But you should realize that this is 203. There are many more objects. But I'm talking about the key ones. The energy, gas system, water supply, etc.", the Head of State clarified.

He added that this is a serious challenge, but expressed confidence that "we are on the right track, we are moving in the right direction.".

"But I definitely want to do it not alone. We want our partners to support us more with actions and less with words," said the president.