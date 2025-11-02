Russia was attacked by drones at night. Tanker and oil terminal hit in Tuapse – video

On the night of November 2, some Russian cities reported explosions due to an attack by unknown drones

Fire in Tuapse (Photo: occupiers' resources)

On the night of November 2, Russia reported drone attacks in a number of regions: Kursk region, the city of Orel, and the Krasnodar Territory. In Tuapse, according to local authorities, a tanker and an oil terminal were damaged.

According to the Krasnodar Krai police, in Tuapse, drone debris allegedly fell on an oil tanker, causing a fire. However, the crew was evacuated.

The deck superstructure, terminal infrastructure, and a number of buildings on the territory were also allegedly damaged. And in the railway station building, "the glazing was damaged.".

There is no information about the victims. There may be at least three fires on the territory of the terminal.

Residents of Orel also complained about an attack by unknown drones and explosions. A local thermal power plant may have been under attack. Local authorities have not officially commented on the situation.

In Lipetsk region, according to Governor Igor Artamonov, a "red level of danger from UAVs" was declared. According to unconfirmed reports, a power substation was attacked in the town of Hriazi.

Telegram channels also reported explosions near power substations in Zheleznogorsk, Kursk region, and Alchevsk, in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. However, the information needs to be officially confirmed .