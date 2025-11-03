Saratov Oil Refinery (Photo: resources of the occupiers)

On the night of November 3, Ukrainian defense forces struck the Saratov oil refinery in Russia and enemy logistics facilities in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Drone operators of the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces (transformed 14th Regiment of the SBS) practiced on the facility. They also attacked the Sergeevka TPS, which supports the railway infrastructure of Millerovo-Maryana in Rostov Oblast. This was reported to by by the commander of the SBS Robert Brovdi (Magyar).

According to the General Staff, , a hit was recorded at the oil refinery in Saratov in the area of the ELOU AVT-6 oil refinery complex. This enterprise is one of the oldest oil refineries of the enemy and is involved in meeting the needs of its army.

As of 2023, the volume of oil refining amounted to 4.8 million tons.

In addition, Russian logistics facilities in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region were attacked, including a logistics warehouse in Rozkishne and a rolling stock of fuel and lubricants in Dovzhansk.

"The Defense Forces are consistently implementing a set of measures to defeat critical elements of the military-industrial base of the terrorist state in order to deprive it of the opportunity to continue aggression," the General Staff noted .