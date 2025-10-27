Ukrainian Special Forces destroyed a Russian fuel depot and an oil depot on the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region. The video of the work was shown to by by the Special Operations Forces.

Successful strikes on Russian army supply facilities were carried out on the night of October 27. The SSO drones hit the facilities when the tanks were full, which increased the effect.

The fuel storage warehouse is located in the temporarily occupied Starobilsk, Luhansk Oblast. The oil depot is located in Luhansk itself.

"Special operations forces continue to inflict asymmetric strikes on the enemy in order to accelerate the halt of its offensive efforts," the Special Forces noted.