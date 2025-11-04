Drones arrive in Bashkortostan and Nizhny Novgorod region: video of explosions and fires

Sterlitamak and Kstovo were under attack, propagandists record fires in the vicinity of refineries

The aftermath in the city of Kstovo (Photo: Russian Telegram channels)

On the night of November 4, Russia was attacked by drones. The drones struck the Republic of Bashkortostan and the Nizhny Novgorod region, according to the Russian propaganda Telegram channel ASTRA and local authorities.

The head of Bashkortostan, Radiy Khabirov, said that the industrial complex of the city of Sterlitamak was attacked by two UAVs. They were allegedly shot down, and the "wreckage" fell in the industrial zone near an auxiliary shop. He assures that the company is operating normally.

However, locals publish a video of the fire in Sterlitamak. ASTRA has geolocated the footage and claims that a local petrochemical plant was damaged after the explosion.

"Preliminarily, this video shows a center of fire either in the railroad tanks on the tracks or in a tank a little to the north. At the same time, according to local residents, there are several fire centers at the plant," added ASTRA OSINT analyst.

Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant JSC is an enterprise in the city of Sterlitamak specializing in the production of rubbers, ionol, and aviation gasoline. The official website states that the company is part of the Russian chemical holding Roskhim.

Local residents of the city of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, also posted a video of the drone attack. According to ASTRA's OSINT analysis, the nighttime attack resulted in a fire in an industrial area near the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery and the SIBUR-Kstovo petrochemical plant.

Local authorities did not comment on the attacks.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported 85 drones allegedly shot down or intercepted over Russia: 20 – over Nizhny Novgorod region, two – over Bashkortostan. The largest number – 40 UAVs – was recorded by the aggressor state over the Voronezh region.