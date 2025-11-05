Russians complain about strikes on energy sector: video from Oryol and Volodymyr

Oryol (Photo: Russian Telegram channels)

On the night of November 5, Russia was again attacked by drones, in particular, they flew over Orel and Volodymyr. This was reported by local governors and Russian propagandists.

Oryol Region Governor Andriy Klychkov claims that a UAV was allegedly destroyed over Oryol, and "several private houses and an outbuilding were damaged when their individual elements fell.".

However, an OSINT analysis by the Russian Telegram channel ASTRA shows that the explosions in Oryol occurred in the area of the thermal power plant, which was hit by Neptunes last week on the night of October 31.

One of the eyewitnesses' videos captured the moments of the explosions – according to ASTRA's analysis, the footage was shot in the area of Yahidny Lane. The distance from the shooting location to the Orlivka CHP is about 1.5 km. Another video was filmed 1.2 km away from the CHPP.

"The attack on the thermal power plant was carried out using a reactive weapon – a missile or a jet UAV. The video does not show any sounds of air raid warning, air defense, or the characteristic whirring of a propeller drone," says ASTRA OSINT analyst.

The Russian resource also emphasized that less than a kilometer away from the Orel CHP plant is the defense enterprise Oryoltekmash, which produces mobile maintenance, repair and evacuation vehicles for the military.

Vladimir Region Governor Alexander Avdeev complains that drones attacked energy infrastructure in Vladimir's suburbs.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported 40 allegedly intercepted and shot down drones. However, Vladimir region is not mentioned in the "report", and there were allegedly two UAVs over Oryol region.