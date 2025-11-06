Defense forces hit the Volgograd refinery, a "Shahed" warehouse in Donetsk and several fuel and lubricant depots in Crimea

Explosions in Donetsk (video screenshot)

On November 5, a base for storing, assembling and launching Shahed drones was hit in the temporarily occupied Donetsk. This was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi (Magyar).

According to him, it was a joint operation of the brigade intelligence of the 414th separate brigade of the Birds of Magyara Special Forces, Special Operations Forces, and rocket and artillery troops.

Magyar said that the target on the territory of DAP (Donetsk airport) was complex and its development turned into a several-month long painstaking intelligence operation, assembled from "small puzzles".

"Last night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces' Air Force and Airborne Forces were attacked with appropriate means of destruction," he said .

The General Staff noted that explosions and powerful secondary detonation were recorded on the territory of the warehouse.

In addition, the Defense Forces struck the Volgograd Oil Refinery on the night of November 6, with explosions and a fire in the target area. The refinery processes 15.7 million tons of oil products per year (5.6% of all refining in Russia).

Three fuel and lubricants facilities were hit in the temporarily occupied Crimea. At the oil depot in Hvardiyske, a tank and tanks with fuel on the loading rack were successfully hit. And at two bases in Simferopol, tank farms were hit, and one of them caught fire.