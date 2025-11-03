Ukrainian defense forces hit Russian air defense facilities in the temporarily occupied Crimea. About said the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and published a video.

On the night of November 2, soldiers of the Department of Active Operations of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine attacked another Russian air defense system in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

As a result of the attack on the control center of the S-400 "Triumph" anti-aircraft missile division, which was in a combat position, a Russian multifunctional radar station 92N6E and equipment of the S-400 control center's autonomous power supply system were destroyed.

Also, the DIU successfully destroyed the airfield surveillance radar "AORL-1AS" and the P-18 "Terek" radar of the Russian occupation army.

The occupiers' facilities in Crimea are regularly under attack. On October 20, intelligence officers reported that on the peninsula burned the newest Russian radar, the Valdai.

On October 24, the GUR showed how destroyed Russian air defense systems in the three occupied regions.