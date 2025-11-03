Ukrainian defense forces hit Russian air defense facilities in the temporarily occupied Crimea. About said the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and published a video.

On the night of November 2, soldiers of the Department of Active Operations of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine attacked another Russian air defense system in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

As a result of the attack on the control center of the S-400 "Triumph" anti-aircraft missile division, which was in a combat position, a Russian multifunctional radar station 92N6E and equipment of the S-400 control center's autonomous power supply system were destroyed.

Also, the DIU successfully destroyed the airfield surveillance radar "AORL-1AS" and the P-18 "Terek" radar of the Russian occupation army.

