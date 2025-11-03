Military intelligence shows footage of Russian air defense destruction in Crimea – video
Ukrainian defense forces hit Russian air defense facilities in the temporarily occupied Crimea. About said the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and published a video.
On the night of November 2, soldiers of the Department of Active Operations of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine attacked another Russian air defense system in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
As a result of the attack on the control center of the S-400 "Triumph" anti-aircraft missile division, which was in a combat position, a Russian multifunctional radar station 92N6E and equipment of the S-400 control center's autonomous power supply system were destroyed.
Also, the DIU successfully destroyed the airfield surveillance radar "AORL-1AS" and the P-18 "Terek" radar of the Russian occupation army.
- The occupiers' facilities in Crimea are regularly under attack. On October 20, intelligence officers reported that on the peninsula burned the newest Russian radar, the Valdai.
- On October 24, the GUR showed how destroyed Russian air defense systems in the three occupied regions.
