Special operations forces destroyed a launcher of the S-400 Triumph air defense system and an ammunition depot in the temporarily occupied Crimea, said SOF press service.

The combat work was carried out by the resistance movement and the Deep Strike units of this branch of the military.

"The final phase of special actions took place on October 6, 2025, but it was not disclosed for operational security reasons," the SOF said.

According to them, representatives of the resistance movement obtained intelligence information about the location of the ammunition depot of the 18th Army of the Russian Federation in the village of Udachne, near Simferopol, and further special intelligence confirmed that the occupiers' arsenal was located there.

On the night of October 6, this warehouse was hit by drones of the Special Operations Forces, and on the same day their units destroyed an S-400 launcher in the village of Uyutne (Zatyshne) near Yevpatoria, the report says.

"The S-400 is designed to detect and engage air targets at a great distance; the enemy also uses this system to strike at the territory of Ukraine," the military said.