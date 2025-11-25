Novorossiysk (Photo: Russian publics)

On the night of November 25, hundreds of drones attacked Russia, in particular, Taganrog and Krasnodar Krai were hit. This was reported by local authorities, and videos of explosions and fires were posted on social media.

The governor of the Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratiev, wrote about "one of the longest and most massive attacks" by Ukraine.

He said at least 20 buildings in five municipalities were damaged and six people were injured. A fire broke out on the roof of an apartment building in Tuapse.

According to the governor, the situation in Novorossiysk and Gelendzhik is "the most difficult." In Novorossiysk, according to preliminary data, seven apartment buildings and at least seven private houses were damaged. Four people were injured. In the village of Kabardinka in Gelendzhik, several private houses were damaged, and one person was hospitalized.

At the same time, the Russian Telegram channel ASTRA reports that a residential building in Novorossiysk was probably hit by a Russian air defense missile. The high-rise building is located 700 meters from the air defense unit, which houses S-400 systems.

Kremlin propagandist Margarita Simonyan complained about the attack on her "native Krasnodar Territory" but still fantasizes about "taking" Ukraine – "alone or together with Paris."

In Taganrog, according to Rostov Region Governor Yuri Slyusar, three people died. Traditionally for Russian authorities, he wrote only about the consequences for civilian objects, but according to ASTRA, the fire broke out near the runway next to the Beriev TANTK aircraft manufacturing plant.

This is an aircraft manufacturing company that specializes in the development, serial production, modernization and repair of amphibious aircraft and special-purpose aircraft. The plant also overhauls aircraft of the Russian Navy and the Russian Air Force's Long-Range Aviation.

Overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry counted 249 allegedly downed or intercepted drones. Most of them – 116 – were over the Black Sea. the aggressor country counted 76 drones over the Krasnodar Territory and 16 over the Rostov Region.