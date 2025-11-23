Soldiers of the Unmanned Systems Forces hit a chemical plant in Yany Kapu (Krasnoperekopsk) in the temporarily occupied Crimea, reported Robert (Magyar) Brovdi, the commander of this branch of the army.

"The birds of the [1st Separate Center] of the USF visited the Brom chemical plant, which works for the military-industrial complex of the occupier," he wrote.

Magyar also spoke about the de-energization of a number of facilities in the occupied territories, saying that the nights of November 22 and 23 "were loud in the worm swamps."

The military also noted that the substation in Krasnoperekopsk is one of the key nodes of the power system on the occupied peninsula. On a possible attack on it was said in social networks the day before.

The distance from Krasnoperekopsk Bromine Plant to the front line is about 100 kilometers in a straight line: