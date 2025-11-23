The Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at the occupiers' targets in Donetsk region, the press services of the agencies reported.

"SSU Alpha Special Forces conducted a series of precision strikes on enemy positions in Pokrovsk and on the temporarily occupied territories," writes special service.

According to her, the tower of an industrial facility in Pokrovsk was destroyed, where Ukrainian intelligence recorded the movement of Russian machine gun crews, snipers and FPV drone operators.

The SSU adds that warehouses with FPV drones, Zala drones and Gerbera strike UAVs in the rear of the invaders in Donetsk region were also hit.

"Unmanned aerial vehicles were used during the strikes FP-2 with 105 kg warheads, which ensured the high efficiency of the operation," the agency added.

At the same time, he talked about his attacks on the occupiers, who are waging an offensive towards the agglomeration of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, reported and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"An important enemy position was destroyed right in the town of Pokrovsk, which provided a significant tactical advantage to the Russian army on the battlefield. the "high ground" at the industrial facility was used by enemy snipers, who took a large area of the territory under fire control. This building also served as a point of accumulation of enemy personnel. The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully destroyed an important position and manpower of the enemy with a medium-range strike of a barrage munition drone," the military said.

Special forces also reported further attacks in Donetsk region:

→ in the village of Shakhove (Pokrovsk district), a place of accumulation of Russian assault groups was discovered and destroyed: at the time of the attack, the building was occupied by occupants from the 336th Separate Guards Marine Brigade, which is tasked with closing the ring of encirclement around Pokrovsk from the north. Several UAVs successfully reached the target;

→ in the village of Sontsivka (Pokrovsky district), the temporary deployment point and ammunition depot of the crew of the attack drones of the 6th Guards Tank Regiment of the 90th Guards Tank Division of the Russian Federation were hit. Ukrainian UAVs destroyed the invaders' manpower;

→ a Russian ammunition depot was destroyed in the city of Dokuchaevsk, which was used by the occupiers as a point of storage, distribution and shipment of weapons for the group of troops leading the offensive on Pokrovsk;

→ a successful strike on the village of Rybynske targeted the location of a logistics unit of the Russian Vostok military grouping: former production and storage facilities were used as a military facility.

"The enemy set up engineering and fortifications on the territory of the enterprise. For a long time, the activity of military trucks was recorded. After prioritizing the targets, the SOF's UAVs successfully hit several targets on the territory," the military said.