Russian city of Kstovo under attack by drones: explosions in the city – video

The city was noisy because of the drone attack, and the "Carpet" plan was announced at the Nizhny Novgorod airport

Oil refinery in Kstovo (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

On the night of November 24, drones attacked the city of Kstovo in Nizhny Novgorod region. Residents heard at least 10 explosions, allegedly from air defense, according to local publics on Telegram.

The rumble was heard "even with the windows closed".

The Nizhny Novgorod airport has implemented the "Carpet" plan. Airplane arrivals and departures were temporarily restricted, but as of 04:55, Rosaviatsia reported that the airport was already operating.

The governor of the region did not comment on the situation.

At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the alleged downing or interception of 93 drones. Seven of them were over the Nizhny Novgorod region.

According to the Russian resource ASTRA, the industrial zone of Kstovo is home to the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and the SIBUR-Kstovo petrochemical plant, which were previously goals attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

REFERENCE "Lukoil-Nizhniy Novgorodnefteorgsintez is one of the largest refineries in Russia, located in the city of Kstovo. The refinery has a processing capacity of about 17 million tons of crude oil per year.



The SIBUR-Kstovo petrochemical plant produces ethylene, propylene, benzene and a range of hydrocarbon fractions. "Lukoil-Nizhniy Novgorodnefteorgsintez is one of the largest refineries in Russia, located in the city of Kstovo. The refinery has a processing capacity of about 17 million tons of crude oil per year.The SIBUR-Kstovo petrochemical plant produces ethylene, propylene, benzene and a range of hydrocarbon fractions.