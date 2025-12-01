Military exercises in Romania have shown that in the event of a Russian attack, Alliance reinforcements could arrive only after several weeks

Romanian Army (Photo: Romanian Armed Forces / Facebook)

November's military exercises in Chinca, Romania, showed that in the event of a Russian attack on the country, NATO troops would be able to reach the Romanian front in just a few weeks, and during that time the country would have to defend itself virtually alone. About writes bloomberg reported, citing Romanian and European officials who attended the exercise.

The military training in Chink focused on ground combat, in which European NATO members are self-sufficient. When it comes to the so-called "strategic enablers" – namely, air and missile defense, long-range precision strikes, and intelligence – everything depends on the United States.

The key challenge remains infrastructure and the speed of troop movement. According to the military, it took 10 days to move French armored vehicles to Romania, with delays at the borders and complicated routing. NATO officials have recognized that these logistical barriers could be fatal in a real conflict.

Bucharest emphasizes that in the event of a large-scale attack, Romania will have a "potential similar to Ukraine," meaning that it will have to restrain the aggressor on its own while the allies are only preparing to enter the battle.

The country is actively modernizing its army through the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) fund and is deploying new ammunition production in cooperation with European defense companies. However, logistics remains a problem.

Against the background of the planned reduction of military presence As the United States continues to build up its military presence in Europe, European officials are expressing serious concerns about their ability to provide for their own defense without American support. Although Washington is trying to reassure its partners by saying that it "will not leave them to their own devices," behind closed doors, active attempts are underway to convince American allies not to withdraw from the continent.