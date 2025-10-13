German Intelligence Warns of Danger of Military Conflict with Russia by 2029

Martin Jaeger (Photo: x.com/MJaegerT)

German intelligence has warned that Russia is allegedly ready to engage in a direct military conflict with NATO. This could happen by 2029, the head of the Federal Intelligence Service said at a hearing in the Bundestag, Martin Jaeger, reports Die Zeit.

"Moscow believes that it has a real chance to expand its sphere of influence to the West and make Europe, which is much more powerful economically, dependent on Russia. To achieve this goal, Russia will not stop at a direct military conflict with NATO if necessary. We should not rest on our laurels, thinking that a possible Russian attack will not happen before 2029," he said .

According to Jaeger, today the countries of Europe are already "in the midst of a very hot mess. And at best, Europe is currently experiencing a "cold peace" that can escalate into a fierce confrontation at any time. And Europe should be prepared for further deterioration of the situation, insists the head of German intelligence.

The head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Sinan Selen, said that Russia is aggressively pursuing its political ambitions against Germany, Europe and its Western allies.

" Russian services are constantly changing the levels of escalation of their activities, pursuing the strategic goal of weakening liberal democracies. We detect a wide range of espionage, disinformation, interference, sabotage, and cyberattacks. Russia has not forgotten about the Cold War, and therefore the tools used at that time are still available," he said .