Reuters: Germany prepares to treat up to 1000 wounded soldiers daily in case of Russian attack

In the event of a Russian attack on NATO countries, Germany plans to use civilian hospitals to treat the military

German soldiers (Photo: EPA)

Germany is preparing for a scenario in which, in the event of a possible Russian attack on NATO countries, it will have to treat up to 1,000 wounded soldiers every day. This was stated in an interview with Reuters said ralph Hoffmann, Surgeon General of the Bundeswehr.

According to him, in the event of a major war, the number of wounded will depend on the intensity of the fighting and the composition of the units involved.

"Realistically speaking, we are talking about about 1,000 wounded every day," noted Hoffman.

He drew attention to the experience of Ukraine, where the nature of injuries has changed from gunshot wounds to explosive wounds and burns caused by drone strikes and munitions.

The Ukrainian military calls a section of the frontline with a large number of UAVs a "killing zone" because the drones quickly detect and hit targets, making it difficult to evacuate the wounded, journalists write.

Germany plans to create flexible opportunities for the transportation of the wounded, using Ukraine's experience with hospital trains. In addition, the use of hospital buses and the expansion of air medical evacuation are being considered.

First, the wounded will be treated at the front line and then transported to Germany. There, treatment will mostly take place in civilian hospitals.

To do this, Hoffman estimates that about 15,000 beds will need to be allocated out of the country's total capacity of 440,000 medical facilities.

The Bundeswehr's medical service, which currently employs 15,000 people, will also be expanded to meet possible future needs.