Zelensky: Putin may attack NATO in the next five years

President of Ukraine believes that Ukraine is currently holding Putin back from attacking NATO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may attack a NATO member state in the next five years to test the Alliance's strength. The Ukrainian leader said this in an interview with Sky News.

"We believe that starting in 2030, Putin may have much greater opportunities. Today, Ukraine is holding him back, he has no time to train the army," the President of Ukraine said .

Read also Will Russia attack NATO after the war with Ukraine – the latest assessment of the GUR

According to him, in order to attack NATO, Putin needs a pause, including the lifting of sanctions, and a ready army.

The President of Ukraine also emphasized that NATO member states' plans to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035 are very slow.

"10 years is a very long time. He (Putin – ed.) will have a new army ready by then," Zelensky added.

At the same time, when a journalist asked whether a Russian attack was possible within a few months, Zelenskyy said he did not believe "that Putin is ready.".