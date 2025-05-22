General Briger: Russia is the biggest threat to Europe today

The military man believes that Europe should adapt to the new reality

Robert Briger (Photo: EPA/ZOLTAN BALOGH)

Russia is the biggest threat to Europe today. This was stated by the Chairman of the EU Military Committee, General Robert Briger, in an interview with ZDF.

According to him, Moscow poses a "significant danger" both in the field of conventional weapons and in "hybrid warfare".

The General emphasized that Europe needs to adapt to the new reality and significantly increase its resilience. This includes more active engagement of the population and raising awareness that "security costs money.".

"Things were different after the end of the Cold War, but now we are facing a new reality," he said .

At the same time, the German general noted that he did not expect an immediate offensive with conventional weapons against EU member states. However, he did not rule out that parts of the Baltic states that directly border Russia could be under the threat of an invasion .

"Therefore, more cooperation is needed in the field of security, defense and armaments policy," Briger summarized .