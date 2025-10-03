Denmark warns of high risk of sabotage against the army - Russia's hybrid activity has increased

Thomas Arenkil (Photo: fe-dddis.dk)

Denmark sees a threat of sabotage, in particular against the country's Armed Forces. This was stated by the head of the Danish military intelligence service, Thomas Arenkil, reports TV 2.

"We have information that indicates that certain subversive activities are planned, also directed against the Armed Forces, and this is what we are dealing with," he said .

At the same time, the intelligence chief emphasized that he was not changing his assessment of the direct military threat to Denmark - there is none at the moment. But the military believes that Russia is waging a hybrid war against both the country and Europe as a whole.

"We are talking about the gray zone between peace and war. There is much more activity in this gray zone than before. And this is Russia's activity," Arenkil said .

Drone flights over military installations and critical infrastructure in Western countries are part of this hybrid war. However, the intelligence chief was unable to comment on whether investigations into the use of drones in Denmark point to Russia.

"We cannot predict in advance where it will happen next and in what form," he said of future hybrid attacks.