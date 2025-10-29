Romanian Defense Ministry confirms reduction of US troops in Europe

The United States will withdraw some of its troops currently stationed in countries on NATO's eastern flank

US troops (Photo: Antonio Bat/EPA)

Romania and other allies have been informed of the United States' decision to change the number of U.S. troops in Europe. This was reported by the Romanian Ministry of Defense's press service.

The statement said the department was informed of the change in the number of US troops deployed to NATO's eastern flank as part of the process of reassessing the global presence of US forces.

Among the elements of the brigade that are to stop rotating in Europe, the forces assigned to Romania, located at the Mihail Cogelnicianu base, are also mentioned. Bucharest called the decision expected.

The change in the size of the US armed forces is a consequence of the new priorities of the administration of US President Donald Trump, announced in February. The decision also takes into account the fact that NATO has consolidated its presence and activity on the eastern flank, allowing the United States to adjust its military presence in the region.

The American decision is to end the rotation in Europe of the brigade, which had units in several NATO countries. Approximately 1,000 U.S. soldiers will remain deployed on national territory, contributing to the deterrence of any threats and continuing to represent a guarantee of U.S. commitment to regional security, the Romanian Defense Ministry added.

On April 3, Rutte said that the US has no immediate plans to withdraw its troops from Europe, despite demands that the bloc countries take care of their own security.

On April 8, NBC reported that Pentagon officials are considering a proposal to withdraw up to 10,000 US troops from Eastern Europe.

On September 5, the Estonian president said, that European countries bordering Russia should be prepared for the possibility that Washington may reduce the number of its troops in the region while building up its own military capabilities.