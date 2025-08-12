"Do not allow Russia to deceive the world once again". Zelenskyy reacts to joint statement of European leaders

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: NECATI SAVAS / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and Europe should work together to develop positions that will prevent Moscow from deceiving the world again. The head of Ukraine wrote this, responding to a joint statement by the leaders of the European Union in support of Kyiv.

"I am grateful to the leaders of Europe for their clear support of our independence, territorial integrity and for this kind of active approach to diplomacy that can help end this war with a decent peace. Indeed, we all support the determination of the president Trump, and we must work together to formulate positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world once again," Zelenskyy said.

Read the opinion The West is failing, and the meeting in Alaska is a symptom of it

The president reminded: Ukraine has recorded that the Russian army is not preparing to end the war – but rather the opposite, the occupiers are moving forces, indicating the preparation of new offensive operations.

"In such circumstances, it is important that nothing threatens the unity of the world," the head of state emphasized.

He underlined that issues related to the security of Ukraine and Europe are "discussed by all of us together" and noted that any decision should "add to common security capabilities."

"And Russia must be held accountable for their refusals to stop the killings. As long as they continue the war and occupation, we must all continue our pressure – the pressure of force, the pressure of sanctions, the pressure of diplomacy. Thank you to everyone who helps! Peace through strength," the president of Ukraine summarized.