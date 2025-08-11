Merz outlines the main topics of the online meeting on Ukraine scheduled for August 13

The virtual meeting to be held on Wednesday will bring together officials from the United States, Europe and Ukraine

Friedrich Merz (Photo: Clemens Bilan/EPA)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has confirmed that he has called virtual talks on Wednesday, August 13, on Ukraine and the upcoming meeting of US President Donald Trump with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska. This is stated in the German Chancellor's post on the social network X.

"I invite you to Wednesday's virtual talks on the situation in Ukraine and President Trump's planned meeting with Putin," Merz wrote.

According to him, the discussions will focus on options for putting pressure on Russia, possible peace talks, territorial claims and security.

The German Chancellor emphasized that "to this end, we will cooperate" with Trump, US Vice President J.D. Vance, as well as the heads of state and government of Finland, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

On August 15, Trump is to meet with Putin in Alaska to discuss settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Tusk said that the US has committed to consult with European partners before the meeting.