US promises to consult with Europe before meeting with Putin – Tusk
The United States has pledged to hold consultations with European partners before the meeting of US President Donald Trump with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin this Friday. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, the newspaper The Guardian.
Polish PM says importance of preserving Ukraine's territorial integrity "is not only a matter of solidarity with our neighbor, but also of our own security".
He added that he has "many fears and many hopes" for the Trump-Putin meeting, noting the US president's "tactics of unpredictability when it comes to various steps and actions".
At the same time, Tusk stated that some parts of Putin's proposal on the territory look "unilateral".
- On August 9, Trump announced that he had agreed to meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15. He confirmed that the US is considering a "territory swap" between Ukraine and Russia as part of this process "for the benefit of both sides".
- Rutte said that at the meeting with Putin, Trump will see if he is serious. If not, "that's the end of it".
- Bloomberg wrote that European leaders want to talk to the US president before he meets with the Russian dictator in Alaska.
Comments (0)