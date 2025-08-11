US promises to consult with Europe before meeting with Putin – Tusk

Polish Prime Minister says he has "many fears and many hopes" for the upcoming summit in Alaska

Donald Tusk (Photo: Vincenzo Livieri/EPA)

The United States has pledged to hold consultations with European partners before the meeting of US President Donald Trump with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin this Friday. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, the newspaper The Guardian.

Polish PM says importance of preserving Ukraine's territorial integrity "is not only a matter of solidarity with our neighbor, but also of our own security".

He added that he has "many fears and many hopes" for the Trump-Putin meeting, noting the US president's "tactics of unpredictability when it comes to various steps and actions".

At the same time, Tusk stated that some parts of Putin's proposal on the territory look "unilateral".