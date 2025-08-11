Zelensky: Now is the moment when there is a real chance to achieve peace

In fact, communication with leaders is going on around the clock, the President noted

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The moment has come when there is a real chance to achieve peace in Russia's war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes. He expressed this opinion during a telephone conversation with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Zelenskyy briefs Prince on contacts with partners and diplomatic work to end the war.

"In fact, we are communicating with the leaders around the clock, we are in constant touch. Now is the moment when there is a real chance to achieve peace. But peace must be fair and sustainable, and security must be guaranteed. This is important not only for Ukraine, but for every European country," the President emphasized.

The Head of State noted that he and Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud equally saw the danger in any decisions made without Ukraine and Europe. He thanked the Prince for his absolutely clear support of this position and for his willingness to make efforts for peace.

The parties agreed that the teams of the countries would coordinate all necessary efforts. They also talked about joint projects that will give strength to both countries, the president added.

On August 9, Trump announced that had agreed to meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15. He confirmed that the US is considering a "territory swap" between Ukraine and Russia as part of this process "for the benefit of both sides".

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will not give its land to the occupier and that the answer to the Ukrainian territorial issue is already in the Constitution of Ukraine. He did not comment on his possible participation in this meeting.

On August 10, a joint statement by European leaders was published – they noted that the current line of contact should be the starting point for peace talks.