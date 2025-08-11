Zelenskyy: Putin isn't preparing for a ceasefire and an end to the war; Russia is moving troops for offensive operations
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not preparing for a ceasefire and war, while the occupiers are moving troops for new offensives. The head of state said this in the evening address.
"There was also a report from the intelligence and military command today about what Putin is counting on and what he is really preparing for. In particular, this includes military preparations. He is definitely not preparing for a ceasefire or war. Putin is determined only to present the meeting with America as his personal victory and continue to act as before, to put pressure on Ukraine as before," Zelenskyy said.
According to him, so far there is no sign that the invaders have received signals to prepare for a post-war situation.
The president emphasized that the occupiers, on the contrary, were moving their troops and forces in such a way as to launch new offensive operations.
"If someone is preparing for peace, they don't do it," the head of state emphasized.
- On August 11, US president Trump said that thanks to his meeting with Putin, he will "know for sure" whether a peace treaty can be reached in the Russian-Ukrainian war.
- He also said that he plans to call on the dictator to end the war, and expressed hope that this conversation would be constructive.
- Trump said that as part of the "exchange" the US will try to return to Ukraine "some important territories" occupied by the Russian Federation, mentioning the seized coastline of the country.
Comments (0)