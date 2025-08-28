Fires break out at Kuibyshev and Afip refineries after drone attack

Kuibyshev Oil Refinery (Photo: occupiers' resource)

On the night of August 28, the Samara region and Krasnodar Territory of Russia came under attack by drones. The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi (Magyar) , confirmed that the occupiers' oil refineries were hit.

On Thursday morning, Samara Region Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev wrote that the region was attacked by drones. According to him, air defense forces and operational services are working.

Samara Airport has introduced temporary restrictions on the acceptance and release of airplanes. For the safety of citizens, restrictions have been imposed on mobile Internet, Fedorishchev added.

The governor did not report the hit, but urged Russians not to post photos and videos of the drones on social media.

According to the propaganda resource ASTRA, the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery in Samara came under attack. Publics share footage of a large-scale fire at the facility.

The Afipsk refinery in the Krasnodar Territory also came under attack. This information was confirmed by the region's operational headquarters.

"In Afipskoye, Seversky district, one of the installations of an oil refinery caught fire due to falling debris. Twenty-one people and eight pieces of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire, which is 20 square meters in size," the report says .

The Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces commented on the strikes on the occupants' targets.

"Koshchev's needle nervously anorexicated by another 4.7% last night. In total, the occupier's oil station lost 21% in weight during two weeks of August 2025," Magyar wrote.

He confirmed that the 14th Regiment of the SSF, together with the Special Operations Forces, had hit the Kuibyshev refinery, which is capable of processing 7 million tons of oil per year (2.5% of the total).

At the same time, drones of the 14th Regiment of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense attacked the Afip Oil Refinery. It processes 6.25 million tons of oil per year (2.2% of the total).