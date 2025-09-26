In the Krasnodar Territory, the repeatedly attacked Afipsky Oil Refinery is again under attack by drones

Photo: ASTRA propaganda Telegram channel

On the night of September 26, drones attacked Russia's Afip oil refinery. This was reported by the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory.

Traditionally, the Russians recognize only "debris" – allegedly, it fell on one of the installations, which caused a fire on an area of 30 square meters, and the fire has already been allegedly extinguished.

Also, "fragments" of the drone fell on a street in Temryutsk district, according to the operational staff.

The Russian Defense Ministry has counted 55 allegedly shot down or suppressed Ukrainian drones. Three of them were over Krasnodar Krai.

Most of them were over the Sea of Azov (20), Rostov region (14) and temporarily occupied Crimea (14).