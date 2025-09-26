Syrsky: We continue to grow and scale our DeepStrike units

In less than two months, 85 important targets in Russia have been hit, says Ukrainian Armed Forces chief

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Facebook account of the Commander-in-Chief)

The Defense Forces continue to build up and scale up units that strike deep into Russia. This was announced at a meeting with journalists by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, reports the correspondent of LIGA.net .

According to him, DeepStrike is a strong point of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, an effective program that has already proven its effectiveness.

"These are units of the Unmanned Systems Forces that carry out long-range fire," the chief clarified.

He noted that in less than two months, 85 important facilities on the territory of Russia have been hit. In particular, 33 of them were military targets: bases, warehouses, arsenals, airfields, and aircraft at parking lots. Another 52 are military-industrial complex facilities: enterprises that manufacture weapons, ammunition, combat parts, engines, rocket fuel, drones.

"We continue to improve this structure. The effectiveness of DeepStrike has been confirmed not only by us, but also highly appreciated by our partners," emphasized Syrsky.

The Chief of Staff emphasized that the Ukrainian strikes resulted in a fuel crisis in Russia. This directly affects the logistics and supply of the aggressor state's army. The capabilities of the Russian military-industrial complex have been significantly reduced - and this is evident on the battlefield

"This forced the Russian fleet to hide at the base in Novorossiysk and come out only for a short time - for missile strikes - and then return to their hiding places. It has also forced the enemy to pull its tactical aviation to considerable distances from the front line. That is why we continue to build up and scale up the units that carry out DeepStrike," said Syrsky.

He added that the system of their application and the command vertical are being improved in parallel to achieve maximum efficiency.