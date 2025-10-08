Zelensky: Russians are already using diesel reserves, which they were saving for a rainy day

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Russians are already experiencing fuel shortages amid Ukrainian long-range strikes. This was stated in an evening video address by reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Head of State noted that Ukraine is achieving really "significant things" in arms production. He added that "long-range sanctions against Russia demonstrate this."

"According to our data, the fuel shortage in Russia is already reaching 20% – this is what concerns gasoline in Russia. They are already using diesel reserves that they have been saving for a rainy day," Zelensky said.

According to him, the Russian dictator To Vladimir Putin have offered many times to end the war or at least cease fire. However, he rejected the proposals of Ukraine and the United States.

"That is why it is only fair that Russia should feel the full price of war. Weapons manufacturers provide this. Our long-range strikes have become more accurate," the President said.