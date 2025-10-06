Zelenskyy on Flamingo rockets: We use only our weapons to strike at Russia – not just drones
During recent strikes against Russia, Ukraine used only its own weapons – and not just drones, the president said Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He spoke about this during а joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in Kyiv.
The journalist asked the head of state if he could confirm that Ukrainian Flamingo missiles were already hitting targets in Russia.
The head of state noted that Ukraine would "a little later" move to detailed publicity on the use of its long-range capabilities: "We will not prepare the enemy accordingly to where we are, what we have come to and what we are using."
"The main thing to understand is that in recent days, Ukraine has been using exclusively Ukrainian products – not just drones. And I think people can tell from the hits, from the fragments that are posted on social media, where drones are used and where non-drones are used. I would like to thank not only the soldiers for this, but also the manufacturers who have taken the appropriate steps," the president said.
Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expects "greater opportunities" in this regard, but they depend on financial capacity.
Earlier, The Economist said that Ukraine has begun to use FP-5 Flamingo cruise missiles. There is no official confirmation of this yet.
- On the evening of September 28, in the Russian city of Belgorod explosions were heard after the missile threat was announced, there were problems with electricity and water supply.
- on October 5, the city again saw the missile threat explosions were heard, and after that there were problems with electricity – the local governor confirmed the damage to the power grid.
- The next day, he also announced missile strike. Preliminary, the Luch the Luch thermal power plant was attacked, but Russian authorities are keeping quiet about it.
