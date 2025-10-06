The Economist: Ukraine has begun striking Russia with new Flamingo cruise missiles

FP-5 Flamingo cruise missiles can deceive Russian air defense by constantly changing flight vectors to the target, The Economist writes

Flamingo missiles (Photo: apnews.com)

Ukraine has begun using FP-5 Flamingo cruise missiles, which can fly 50 meters above the ground, have a range of over 3,000 km and a huge striking power thanks to a 1,150 kg warhead. About writes The Economist.

The journalists note that if the FP-5 proves capable of penetrating Russian air defense, it will bring the Ukrainian DeepStrike campaign to a new level of destructiveness. Its range allows it to deceive air defense by constantly changing flight vectors to the target.

The Economist also notes that the FP-5 uses recycled Soviet-era turbofan engines, and the production of the carbon fiber fuselage takes only six hours.

Fire Point is currently producing two to three FP-5s a day, but that number is expected to rise to seven later this month. Each cruise missile costs about $500,000, journalists say.

The publication notes that, for comparison, the US Tomahawk missile costs four times more, has a shorter range and carries a much smaller payload. Although it is probably more accurate and harder to shoot down, The Economist emphasizes.

LIGA.net has asked for a comment to confirm the information. The news will be updated as soon as a response is received.