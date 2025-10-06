Explosions were heard in Tyumen near the oil refinery. Authorities claim to have neutralized three drones

The Tyumen regional government assured that no explosions or burning were allegedly allowed

Oil refinery in Tyumen (Photo: occupiers' resource)

On the evening of Monday, October 6, drones attacked a company in Tyumen, Russia. This was reported by the information center of the Tyumen regional government.

They said that three UAVs were allegedly found and neutralized on the territory of the enterprise in the Antipino neighborhood. All emergency services were sent to the scene.

The government assured that prompt action by emergency services prevented the detonation of the drones. There were no casualties.

Also, the authorities of the Russian region reported that no explosions or burning were allegedly allowed. The government assured that all enterprises in the area were allegedly operating normally and had not stopped their work.

According to the propaganda Telegram channel ASTRA, citing local residents, at least two explosions occurred near the oil refinery, which is located in the Antipino neighborhood.

Videos posted on local social media also show fire trucks driving down the streets.

The Tyumen Oil Refinery (until 2021 – Antipino Oil Refinery) is a Russian refinery located in the industrial zone of the city of Tyumen (near the Antipino neighborhood). It is located more than 2000 km from the border with Ukraine.

Caution, the video contains profanity!