The damage to the oil terminal in Feodosia is confirmed: 16 tanks damaged, fire continues

Ukrainian forces strike two times within a week of each other at the Feodosia offshore oil terminal

Photo by LIGA.net

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the repeated attack on the oil terminal in Feodosia in the temporarily occupied Crimea, and also reported strikes on a number of other Russian facilities.

According to updated data, on the night of October 13, the Sea Oil Terminal was hit, damaging 16 fuel tanks that had survived the previous attack.

A large-scale fire continues on the territory of the enterprise.

The General Staff emphasized that the oil terminal in Feodosia is an important logistical link in providing Russian troops with fuel and lubricants. The total volume of oil products that could be stored in the tanks is about 193,000 cubic meters.

In addition, on the night of October 14, Ukrainian forces hit a P-18 radar station in Krasna Polyana (Crimea), a UAV control center in Oleshky in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region, and an ammunition depot near Makiivka (temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region).