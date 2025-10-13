In Crimea, SBU and SSO hit an oil terminal and power substations: video and details from the source

LIGA.net's source in the SBU confirmed the successful strike on a number of facilities on the peninsula at night on October 13

On the night of October 13, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces conducted successful strikes in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by an interlocutor of LIGA.net in the SBU.

Last night, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, drones of the SBU Special Operations Center "A" and the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck:

→ Feodosia offshore oil terminal - drones hit at least five tanks. A large-scale fire is recorded on the territory of the oil depot.

→ 220 kV Kafa substation (Feodosia), which is part of the Russian Federation-Crimea power bridge. Power transformers, a closed switchgear, a control room, and a room with protective automation were damaged. Power surges have begun.

→ 330 kV Simferopol substation - a series of explosions occurred there.