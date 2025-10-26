Reconnaissance strikes at Russian landing craft and radar systems in occupied Crimea – video

The reconnaissance drones were able to evade Russian air defense and hit the enemy's targets on the peninsula

Boat of the BK-16 project (Illustrative photo: wikipedia)

Intelligence attacked Russian radar equipment on the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula with drones. The video of was shown to in the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Drones of the "Prymara" special reconnaissance unit managed to evade a missile from the enemy's "Pantsyr-S1" air defense system and hit the desired targets.

Three radars were attacked: 96L6 of the S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system, P-18 Terek, and 55Zh6U Nebo-U. The attackers also managed to hit a BK-16 landing boat, whose main tasks are landing and fire support, transportation of light cargo, anti-sabotage operations, etc .

Russia has 19 such boats in total.