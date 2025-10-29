Russia and Crimea under massive drone attack: video of explosions and fires

The military department of the aggressor state announced a hundred allegedly downed or intercepted UAVs. Locals publish video of drone attacks

On the night of October 29, Russia was attacked by drones, in particular, they flew over the Ulyanovsk region, the Republic of Mari El, and the Stavropol Territory. They also struck the temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by local authorities and Russian propagandists.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported a total of 100 allegedly downed or intercepted UAVs.

The Russian Telegram channel ASTRA, citing local residents, writes about an alleged attack on the NS-Oil oil refinery in Novospaske, Ulyanovsk region.

Governor Aleksey Russkikh, in a traditional Russian government style, claimed to have repelled an attack by four UAVs in Novospassky district and that "debris fell," which caused a fire that was extinguished.

Head of Mari El Republic Yuri Zaitsev confirms nighttime drone attack – says strikes were carried out "not far" from an industrial enterprise, and that they allegedly went off without any damage.

Eyewitnesses captured the fireworks in one of the photos – propagandists from ASTRA geolocated the footage. They are said to have been taken in the urban-type settlement of Orshanka, near Proletarska Street.

The governor of the Stavropol Territory, Vladimir Vladimirov, complained overnight that drones "tried" to attack the industrial zone of the city of Budennovsk. However, the UAV was allegedly shot down and "the attack did not cause significant damage.".

The leader of the occupiers of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov said that the UAV attack in Simferopol resulted in a hit on a container with fuel and lubricants. A fire broke out.

At the same time, the pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Krymskiy vetr, citing eyewitnesses, claims that an oil depot is allegedly on fire in Simferopol.