Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

On Monday, October 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Stavka, where they discussed expanding the geography of long-range strikes on Russian territory. The head of state reported this to on social media.

"The main topic is our capabilities for long-range sanctions against Russia. There were also weapons manufacturers and all those responsible for their use," Zelensky wrote.

He added that the meeting analyzed the effectiveness and results of long-range strikes against the aggressor state. The Russian oil refining industry is already paying a tangible price for the war and will pay an even higher price, the president said.

"We have identified tasks to expand the geography of our long-range truck," Zelensky emphasized.

He said he was working with manufacturers for long-term contracts. The three-year term allows the manufacturer to better plan the use of the necessary resources and scale up supplies to the troops. The number of such contracts will increase, the head of state emphasized.

At the meeting, Zelenskyy also heard reports on Russian strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure and energy facilities. They identified new defense needs and tasks for working with partners on specific areas of air defense supply. The President noted that our partners have the necessary systems, and it is important that Ukrainian diplomacy more actively prepare appropriate solutions.

On August 26, 2025, Syrsky said that the Defense Forces and continue to build up and scale up units that strike deep into Russia.

On October 25, Budanov said that long-range Ukrainian strikes against Russian enterprises made it possible to virtually exclude Russia from the gasoline export sector.