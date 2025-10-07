Scaling up of Unmanned Systems Forces continues in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, recruitment is underway – Syrskyi

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Facebook account of the Commander-in-Chief)

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to scale up the Unmanned Systems Forces, and a recruitment campaign is underway for the relevant units. This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi following a regular meeting on the development of unmanned systems.

He emphasized that in the context of the Russian aggressor's significant preponderance of personnel, unmanned systems are a strong argument for deterring the enemy and destroying it on the battlefield.

According to Syrsky, in September, Ukrainian unmanned aerial systems hit 66,500 Russian targets, which is 10.8% more than in August. Of these, 39,200 were hit by kamikaze drones. At the same time, 18,159 servicemen of the occupation army were injured or killed (+23% compared to the previous month).

The Chief of Staff added that the number of tasks performed by robotic ground systems has almost doubled, which indicates that commanders are paying more attention to this component.

The advantage in FPV use continues to be in favor of the Defense Forces, although the Russians are doing everything to get closer to parity.

Syrsky heard a report from J-2 intelligence officers on the development of Russia's unmanned systems forces, new units and technical solutions of the enemy, and plans to apply Russian innovations. The Russians are not standing still, they are investing in the development of the UAV units, spending huge resources on it.

"Therefore, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to scale up the units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, and a recruitment campaign for the units of the SSF is underway," the Chief of Staff emphasized .

The Chief of Staff stated that unmanned systems have received and will continue to receive his priority support. Following the meeting, he identified tasks for further development of the BPS units, optimization of their structure, and improvement of interaction with infantry units.