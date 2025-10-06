The scandal with Kasyanov's unit. SBGS says it is being disbanded due to inefficiency

Kasyanov claims that his unit is being liquidated despite "hundreds of successful operations." The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said there was no evidence of any damage

Yuriy Kasyanov (Photo: Facebook / brtcomua)

The company of strike unmanned systems of the 10th mobile detachment of the State Border Guard Service was disbanded due to lack of effectiveness in performing tasks. This was reported by SBGS spokesman Andriy Demchenko in a commentary to LIGA.net , commenting on the statements of Yuriy Kasyanov, founder of the Matrix-UAV public research and development bureau, that his unit was being liquidated allegedly on the instructions of the Presidential Office.

Demchenko explained that the unit Kasyanov is referring to was added to the staff of one of the border guard detachments in April 2024. The number of soldiers was initially more than 40, and later increased to 100.

During the period of its existence as part of the SBGSU, the unit has used 560 unmanned systems to defeat enemy targets, the average cost of which is UAH 252,000.

In 2025, there were 12 sorties, during which 299 UAVs were used.

The unit was also provided with premises, weapons and protective equipment for 11 vehicles, more than 6 tons of fuel and lubricants (in 2025 alone), radios, starters, laptops, etc .

"At the same time, according to the results of the use of, , there has never been a confirmation of the defeat of designated military and military-industrial facilities of the enemy. In the course of interaction with the military authorities, the data on the defeat of certain enemy targets has not been confirmed either," Demchenko said.

He emphasized that the decision to disband the unit was caused by an assessment of the tasks performed by the soldiers.

"Only Kasyanov himself has attributed high performance to his unit, but no one else can confirm this, neither in the ranks of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine nor in other military authorities," Demchenko said .

He added that the personnel will reinforce other combat units of the agency exclusively in their specialty – they will continue to serve in units of reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicles .