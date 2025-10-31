Russian Orel, Yaroslavl and Volodymyr under drone attack: there are strikes on thermal power plants and fires – video

Heat and water supply in Orla is partially restricted as a result of a drone attack

Attack on Volodymyr (Photo: Supernova+ Telegram channel)

On the night of October 31, Russia was attacked by drones, in particular, they flew over Orel, Yaroslavl, and Vladimir. This was reported by local authorities and Russian propagandists.

Oryol Region Governor Andrey Klychkov says "debris fell" Of a UAV on the territory of a thermal power plant in the regional center, which led to damage to power supply equipment.

In the morning, he wrote that repair work was underway on the main pipeline of the CHP plant, which was damaged as a result of the UAV's "fall." In this regard, it is necessary to limit the heat supply and hot water supply to buildings in the Soviet, Zaliznychny and Northern districts of the city of Oryol.

Restoration work will last until night.

The Russian Telegram channel ASTRA claims that one of the strikes on the CHP plant in Orla hit an open switchgear, after which the city's residents lost power.

The governor of the Yaroslavl region, Mikhail Evraev, also wrote about the "fall of debris" in the Frenzensky district of the regional center.

Rosaviation announces closure of Yaroslavl airport.

The ASTRA Telegram channel, referring to its readers, reported explosions near the Slavneft-Yanos oil refinery.

Governor of Vladimir region Oleksandr Avdeev announces attack on infrastructure near the city of Vladimir.

At the same time, ASTRA geolocated the video and claims that the Volodymyrska substation, a major energy facility in the region, came under attack. Fires broke out there.

Russian Defense Ministry counts 130 allegedly downed and intercepted drones.