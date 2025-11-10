Hrynchuk on the Midas case: Zero tolerance to corruption, everyone must be held accountable

NNEGC Energoatom is currently cooperating with the NABU and SAPO investigation as much as possible, providing the necessary documents, the Minister said

Svitlana Hrynchuk (Photo: t.me/energyofukraine)

All those found guilty of embezzlement in the energy sector should be brought to justice. Energoatom is cooperating with the investigation as much as possible, said at a briefing on November 10, Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk.

"For me, as the Minister of Energy, it is very important that the investigative actions are transparent, open and that all persons, if identified and if proven guilty, of course, have zero tolerance for corruption. Everyone should be held accountable based on the results of the investigation," she emphasized .

Hrynchuk noted that Energoatom, which provides more than 50% of the required generation for the power system, is currently fully cooperating with the investigation. The company is providing the requested documents and is not offering any resistance or hiding anything. It is "absolutely open to working with law enforcement agencies," the minister said .

She also denied that Ihor Myroniuk, who appears in the materials published by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, was her advisor. In addition, according to her, the previous head of the Energy Ministry, Herman Halushchenko , also did not have such an advisor.

"I also do not have any information about possible schemes that were carried out. I think that these questions should be addressed to the investigative bodies that are conducting the investigation," said Hrynchuk .

As for the construction of protective structures at the Energoatom facilities, the Minister noted that the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development coordinates such work.

ADDED at 21:20. In a comment to LIGA.net The press service of the Ministry of Development said that it does not coordinate the protection of Energoatom facilities. Since the end of October 2025, within the framework of the Energy Protection Coordination Headquarters established by the government, the Recovery Agency and the Ministry of Development have been coordinating the physical protection of certain Ukrenergo and Ukrzaliznytsia facilities.

"Together with engineers, the military and regional military administrations, we are developing physical protection solutions that can be used by all balance holders. Until October 2025, the Restoration Agency ensured the construction of physical protection at 22 Ukrenergo substations," the agency said .