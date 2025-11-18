Rada has not yet dismissed Hrynchuk and Halushchenko: Parliament rostrum blocked - video
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine did not vote to dismiss Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk and Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko. at its meeting on November 18. Broadcast on Rada TV channel.
Deputies from Eurosolidarity blocked the rostrum demanding complete resignation of the government, reformatting of the coalition and creation of a "government of national unity".
After that, Stefanchuk said that the Rada could not continue its work and adjourned the plenary session.
- on November 12, President Zelenskiy called for the resignation of Galushchenko and Hrynchuk amid NABU investigation into the Midas energy corruption scheme.
- On the same day, both wrote letters of resignation .
- On November 14, Zelenskiy signed a decree that removed Hrynchuk and Galushchenko from the NSDC.
