Rada has not yet dismissed Hrynchuk and Halushchenko: Parliament rostrum blocked - video

The dismissal of ministers who had previously written letters of resignation was to take place at a meeting on November 18

Svitlana Hrynchuk and Herman Halushchenko (Photo: Ministry of Energy)

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine did not vote to dismiss Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk and Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko. at its meeting on November 18. Broadcast on Rada TV channel.

Deputies from Eurosolidarity blocked the rostrum demanding complete resignation of the government, reformatting of the coalition and creation of a "government of national unity".

After that, Stefanchuk said that the Rada could not continue its work and adjourned the plenary session.