MPs summon Svyrydenko, Halushchenko, Hrynchuk and Umerov to the Rada

Parliament to consider release of Svitlana Hrynchuk and Herman Halushchenko on Wednesday

Verkhovna Rada (Photo: Parliament's press service)

At a meeting on Wednesday, November 19, members of the Verkhovna Rada voted to summon Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko and suspended ministers of justice Herman Galushchenko and energy Svitlana Hrynchuk. This became known from the broadcasts of the plenary session.

The initiative was put forward by MP Dmytro Razumkov. Svyrydenko and the suspended ministers are to appear in parliament at 13:00.

Razumkov's proposal was supported by 200 parliamentarians.

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk urged the apparatus to formalize this order to the parliament.

Subsequently, MP Mariana Bezuhla proposed to invite the former Minister of Defense, the current Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, to the parliament Rustem Umerov. "155 MPs voted in favor.

November 12 Zelensky called for the resignation of Galushchenko and Hrynchuk amid the NABU's investigation into a large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector called Midas.

On the same day, Hrynchuk and Galushchenko wrote letters of resignation.

November 17 parliamentary committee on Legal Policy supported Halushchenko's resignation.